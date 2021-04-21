Man pleads guilty in 2013 Selma double homicide

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A Dallas County man pleaded guilty to two counts of felony murder in connection to a 2013 double homicide in Selma.
Beonridge Bradley III was given two consecutive life sentences for the crime.
Bradley and his co-defendant Eddie Irvin III were both originally charged with capital murder.
The plea agreement indicates that as part of his plea to the lesser charge of murder, Bradley will testify against Irvin.
Kervina Woods and Donyea Williams were shot and killed at an apartment on Nov. 17, 2013. Court documents indicate Bradley was the gunman, shooting both multiple times.
According to court documents, Irvin said he and Bradley followed them in their vehicle, and Bradley said he was going to kill Woods. They followed the victims to Woods’ apartment in Candlewood.
The filings indicate Irvin waited in the car while Bradley killed them.
The statement says Bradley told Irvin to hide the gun, which was later recovered by authorities.
