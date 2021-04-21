MGM Codes initiative unveiled At Johnnie Carr Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The world of computer learning hit a higher level within the Montgomery County school district, and it will happen this summer at Johnnie Carr Middle School in east Montgomery.
It’s the wave of the future.
“I feel like it’s going to be a good program for the school,” said student Jaryen Davis.
It’s a future Jaryen wants to be part of. He is all of 13 years old and more than eager to embrace the new MGM Codes initiative.
“It’ll probably help us better with learning because a lot of kids like to use technology with learning,” said the teen.
City leaders, along with Apple, local educators and Ed Farm, announced the program Wednesday at Johnnie Carr Middle School.
“For all people have access to the tools they need to fill or create the jobs of tomorrow,” said Ed Farm CEO Waymond Jackson.
Coding is the newest, latest and perhaps greatest in computer technology. Coding is far more than just turning on the computer. You’re telling it what you want it to do through coding language.
“You’ll really be learning techniques, and coding cuts across not just technology but into other areas of the curriculum,” said Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Ann Roy Moore.
And it all gets underway this summer at Johnnie Carr Middle.
“This is going to be the hub of a lot of the summer programs for students,” said Dr. Moore.
Jaryen will likely be the first in line to take the deep dive.
“Helping us to learn how to do different stuff,” Jaryen said.
The world of coding and creativity at their fingertips.
Moore says the plan is to eventually expand the coding curriculum to all middle and high schools.
