New retailers coming to The Shoppes at EastChase

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Shoppes at EastChase is about to get busier. Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors has announced several new retailers joining the east Montgomery shopping center this year.
In the fall, The Shoppes at EastChase will become home to Sephora. Crawford Square says the beauty supplier has been a big request in Montgomery. Sephora will be located in the heart of the shopping center, adjacent to H&M.
The rest of the new additions are slated for summer openings, although exact opening dates are not yet known.
Aldi will be in a standalone building near Dillard’s off EastChase Parkway. This will be the food retailer’s second Montgomery location.
The Georgia-based Buffalo’s Cafe will make its Alabama debut near the central fountain.
The cycle shop Trek will open near the main entrance adjacent to Great American Cookies
Also, Buff City Soap will open a permanent location near Great American Cookies this summer.
Crawford Square’s vice president of marketing, Suzanna Wasserman, said, “This is a huge win for The Shoppes at EastChase, as well as Montgomery as a whole. Crawford Square has been actively working to recruit national tenants based on the feedback received from the Montgomery community and we are pleased to deliver.”
