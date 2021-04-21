Opioid overdoses increased 20% in Ala. in 2020

In partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Department of Mental Health (ADMH), the Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH) developed an online training platform for individuals around the state to receive naloxone training and receive a free naloxone kit by mail. Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. It is available as an easily administered nasal spray (also known as Narcan®) or injection. The training takes less than 15 minutes. Individuals may access the training on the JCDH website at www.jcdh.org and search naloxone or Narcan®.