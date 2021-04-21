2 plead guilty in 2016 Prattville homicide

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A plea deal has been reached with two of three suspects charged in a 2016 Prattville homicide case.
Santwone Jones and Devonte Hill were awaiting capital murder trials for the May 2016 robbery and homicide of 56-year old John Michael Taylor.
Both have agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of felony murder.
Court documents indicate that as part of his April 6 plea agreement, Hill will spend 20 years in prison and cooperate with prosecutors by testifying against his co-defendants at trial.
Jones signed a blind plea on Monday, meaning he stood before a judge without an agreement between the prosecutor and defense about terms of his plea.
A Class A felony conviction can result in a prison sentence of between 10 and 99 years, or life, and fines of up to $60,000. Because Jones has at least three prior felony convictions, he faces a mandatory life sentence or life without the the possibility of parole.
The investigation started shortly after 1 a.m. on May 22, 2016, when a driver found Taylor lying in the middle of Cobbs Ford Road. He’d been shot but was still alive.
Before dying from his injuries, Taylor was able to tell police key details that would lead to the arrests of three people, including two juveniles.
Taylor had been the target of a robbery at a convenience store about 150 yards from where he was found. He didn’t know the suspects and had gone to the station to withdraw cash from an ATM machine before trying to walk home.
Detectives reviewed the store’s security video, which recorded the suspects. The following day, Prattville police announced the arrests of Hill and Lil’ Roderick Demar Williams, who were just 14 and 15 at the time.
Hill and Williams were identified by name only after being charged as adults, a decision the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed in 2018.
Jones, who was 25 at the time of the homicide, was quickly identified as a suspect but initially remained elusive to capture until September 2017.
