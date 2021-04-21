Rent, utility assistance available for Montgomery County tenants, landlords

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Help is available for Montgomery County residents struggling to pay their rent because of the pandemic.
The Montgomery County Commission now has $6.8 million in emergency funds from the federal government.
Funds may be used to provide up to 15 months of assistance for rent and utilities, including electricity, gas, water, sewer, internet and trash, as well as past due rent and utilities dating back to as early as March 13, 2020.
The Emergency Rental Assistance Montgomery County Program is open to individuals who rent in Montgomery County and landlords who own rental property in the county.
District 1 Commissioner Dan Harris calls this money a blessing.
“The ability to be able to administer and to deliver this type of help. That’s the reason why I ran for office. That’s the reason I serve. I’ve received so many calls from so many people, not just people with residents, but business owners, people looking for some kind of help,” said Harris.
Applications will start being accepted Thursday and will remain open until all available funds have been committed. The duration of ERAMCo will depend on the number of eligible applicants.
Tenants and landlords may apply online or over the phone. Click here for more information.
“If you lease property or you rent property, and you have individuals who are behind in their rent and who might need assistance in applying, you might want to let them know that this program is there and you can make the application on the signature of the person who is renting from you,” Harris said.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.