Reward offered in Montgomery January homicide investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information that might lead to an arrest in a January homicide.
Christian Curtis, 19, of Montgomery, was found with a gunshot would in the area of Longview Court and Old Selma Road on Jan. 13, according to CrimeStoppers. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Witnesses told authorities that a silver Sedan was seen with shots being fired from it. It sped away towards Birmingham Highway.
New home security video has been released that shows what may be the suspect’s vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately call Montgomery Police at 334-625-2832 refer to case number 2021-0007998, CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.