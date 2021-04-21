$35,000 reward offered in 1991 murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 30 years have passed since an east Alabama woman’s murder, but investigators and her family have refused to let the case go.
Elizabeth Spence was reported missing from Lafayette, Alabama, on Jan. 2, 1991. Her body was found a week later.
Now, the reward for any arrests in her case has been increased to $35,000, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced Wednesday. CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward, while the state of Alabama is offering $5,000 and the Spence family is offering $25,000.
“For her to have gone anywhere without her family knowing about it was completely out of context,” the Lafayette police chief at the time, Fred Lumpkin, said to the media.
On Jan. 9, a week after her disappearance, Montgomery police found the woman’s Daihatsu Charade sitting in an Atlanta Highway department store’s parking lot. Her body was found in the vehicle’s trunk, prompting a homicide case that has now spanned three decades without answers.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers says the investigation is now in the hands of the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Cold Case Task Force. Investigators are asking for help from anyone who may have lived in Lafayette or Montgomery at the time who might have information to help solve the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867).
