Virtual ‘Volunteer of the Year’ ceremony to celebrate National Volunteer Week

“And then of course, we have everyday daily volunteer opportunities like MACOA with their meals on wheels program,” Cooper said. “Eat South is a great partner of ours if you want to get outside and, and do a little gardening, there’s great opportunities there. If you’re interested in animals and helping with animals, we have some various animal shelters in the community that are always looking for folks to help walk dogs clean out kennels, you know, sometimes it doesn’t seem like the most glamorous things to do, but those are much-needed jobs that are very important to the day to day aspects and activities of our organizations.”