Woman charged with arson after Montgomery apartment fire

MONTGOMERY (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire officials have charged a woman with arson after an apartment fire.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue charged Shawanda Stoudemire with arson first degree.
According to Fire Lieutenant J.C. Selman, firefighters were called to 4710 Park Towne Way Tuesday after a report of a possible apartment fire. When they arrived, firefighters did not find a fire. A witness at the scene told fire officials that smoke was coming from apartment 245.
Selman said the witness told fire officials that he went into the apartment before they arrived and found Stoudemire, who did not live in the apartment, yelling for help. He then used water from the kitchen to throw on the fire. The fire was contained to a bedroom of the apartment and left minor damage, Selman added.
Selman said Stoudemire admitted to fire officials and the witness that she had been cooking on the bedroom floor and a blue cigarette lighter was found near the fire. Stoudemire was taken in to be interviewed and again admitted to fire investigators that she had started the fire.
Stoudemire was charged and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where she was placed under a $30,000 bond.
