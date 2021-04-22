Alabama Dept of Environmental Management to celebrate Earth Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday is the 51st annual Earth Day. Earth Day is a day to show our planet some appreciation and talk about ways to preserve it.
The theme for this year’s global day of activism is “Restore Our Earth.”
“Earth Day is always a big day for us here at ADEM,” said Director Lance LeFleur. “It’s an opportunity to highlight Alabama’s many natural wonders, as well as help educate and raise public awareness among young people and adults alike about how they can help protect and preserve the state’s environment.”
Normally, to celebrate Earth Day and encourage high school and middle school students to pursue careers in the sciences, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management hosts an annual event to highlight ADEM’s efforts to safeguard the environment.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ADEM is not able to conduct the annual Earth Day event in person this year. So, the Department has created a series of videos that feature ADEM personnel explaining and demonstrating the key functions of its work in protecting Alabama’s environment.
The videos are available for anyone to watch on ADEM’s YouTube channel:
For the second year, the lights at four Retirement Systems of Alabama buildings in downtown Montgomery will shine green and blue Thursday night in celebration of Earth Day, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management announced.
More than 1 billion people in 192 countries participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world.
Learn more about ADEM’s work, and why every day is Earth Day at ADEM at www.adem.alabama.gov.
