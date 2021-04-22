2 arrested in weekend Montgomery shooting that killed 1, injured 4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two suspects have been arrested and charged following a weekend Montgomery shooting that left one person dead and four others wounded.
Octavious Grace, 17, and Denzel Donald-White, 18, both of Montgomery, were arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force Thursday.
They are now charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of reckless murder following the death of Queneisa McReynolds, 34, also of Montgomery.
The investigation started shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when police and fire medics responded to the 2300 block of Day Street in reference to several people having been shot.
On scene, first responders found McReynolds suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The shooting also critically injured a boy and caused non-life-threatening injuries to a girl, a man and a woman. Each was taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
Both suspects are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility while the investigation continues.
