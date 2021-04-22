Cool sunshine today, storms to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry, quiet and below average temperatures will carry us through the remainder of the workweek as high pressure dominates the pattern here in Alabama. A potent storm system will then put an end to that quietness Friday night and Saturday.
Until then we’re in for a mainly sunny day today with highs in the upper 60s. A couple of spots will hit 70-71. That may not seem overly warm, but it will feel much better than yesterday because we won’t have the wind factor.
Another cool night is ahead tonight, but it will be several degrees milder than this morning’s 30s. Expect lows by Friday morning to be in the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies.
Those 40s will turn into middle 70s by Friday afternoon with more clouds than sun across Central Alabama. It won’t rain, but we will certainly be on the cloudier side of the spectrum.
Then comes our potent system...
Expect a high chance of rain and thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday. The potential will exist for heavy rainfall and strong to severe storms during this time period. Risks would be damaging wind gusts to 60 mph, large hail and a few brief tornadoes.
Now that we are a bit closer, we are getting a better idea of how this will all pan out. It appears as though we will have two rounds of rain and thunderstorms for most locations. The first will be widespread and affect nearly the entire area late Friday night into Saturday morning. This activity will possess the capability of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and a couple of tornadoes.
The second round is more conditional and not quite as widespread. Once the first round of storms comes to an end late Saturday morning, temperatures should rise into the upper 70s with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine. As a result, the ingredients needed for additional thunderstorm development will be present for the afternoon hours.
Not everyone will see the afternoon activity, but the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms is there for the entire region. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail if they get intense enough.
All rain ends early Saturday evening, giving way to a beautiful second half of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s with lower humidity.
A good amount of sunshine will stick around for Monday, with some clouds mixed in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will be warmer in the low 80s Monday and mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
