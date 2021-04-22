12 CPR machines headed to Autauga County VFDs, jail

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Commission has invested some of the federal CARES Act money it received from the state into a dozen medical devices that could save the life of someone in need of CPR.
The council bought 12 Defibtech Lifeline Arm Mechanical Chest Compression Devices, which can provide automated CPR to a person suffering from cardiac arrest.
“This equipment is a game changer for our residents in Autauga County and will improve the survival rates of our residents suffering health emergencies,” said Commission Chairman Jay Thompson. “The beauty of this machine is that it doesn’t get tired, so it compresses the chest at the same rate and with the same force, time after time after time, when consistency and endurance matter most,” said Thompson.
The machines were presented to Sgt. Scott Ninesling, President of the Autauga County Fire Fighters Association, after Tuesday’s commission meeting. Now, each of the county’s 10 volunteer fire departments, as well as the county jail, have quick access to the life-saving tools.
“Game changer” was a word on Ninesling’s lips, as well, who pointed out that EMTs and paramedics often have to perform chest compressions in the back of an ambulance that’s rushing to the hospital.
“There will no longer be a need to perform these compressions standing and unrestrained in a speeding vehicle,” he explained.
The Autauga County Fire Fighters Association plans to train agency heads on how to use the devices Thursday evening at its monthly meeting in the Jones Community.
The commission said each of the machines cost $8,259 or about $99,000 in total for 12 units.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.