Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Elmore County Wednesday

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Elmore County Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA officials said the crash happened at 6:50 p.m. on Alabama 9 north of Eclectic when a 2008 Honda CRV ran off the roadway before re-entering the roadway and colliding with a 2012 Nissan Altima. A 2012 Ford Fusion rear ended the Altima as a result of the collision.
The driver of the CRV, 37-year-old Elin Pollard of Eclectic, was fatally injured in the crash, ALEA officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information could be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.