Man suffers serious injuries in Montgomery shooting Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured during a shooting Wednesday night in Montgomery.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 100 block of Perry Hill Road after a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries.
Coleman says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.
No additional information was available for release.
