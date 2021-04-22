Man suffers serious injuries in Montgomery shooting Wednesday

A man was seriously injured during a shooting Wednesday night in Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 22, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT - Updated April 22 at 7:27 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was seriously injured during a shooting Wednesday night in Montgomery.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers and medics were called to the 100 block of Perry Hill Road after a report that someone had been shot. At the scene, officers found a man who had life-threatening injuries.

Coleman says the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

No additional information was available for release.

