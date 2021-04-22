Suspect charged in Montgomery sexual abuse case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect in a sexual abuse case.
According to Capt. Saba Coleman, Lindsy Bolling, 39, is charged with two counts of sodomy, among other sexual abuse charges.
Coleman says the alleged abuse happened in 2014, 2015, 2020 and 2021.
Few other details were immediately available.
Bolling was taken into custody Thursday and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Editors note: The story previously reported Lindsy Bolling as being female. Montgomery police say Lindsy Bolling is male.
