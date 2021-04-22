A proposed noise ordinance is being considered in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Residents having the ability to leisurely play loud music at night in one East Alabama community may soon become unlawful. Lee County Commissioners are considering a noise ordinance to be enforced throughout the county.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said the commission has received several noise complaints from residents in rural areas of the county. While he couldn’t go into specifics about the kinds of noises, he said, it’s been brought to the office’s attention.
“There are criminal remedies or criminal law remedies I should say to this circumstance that could be applied,” explained Jones. “And then there are also civil remedies that could be applied. And an ordinance would fall more under civil, strictly under civil as opposed to criminal. And that’s what the meeting was about.”
Sheriff Jones reiterated while nothing has been confirmed, the commission will be looking at their options to see if a noise ordinance is something that needs to be done. If approved, residents will have to turn down their music at night or face penalties from law enforcement.
