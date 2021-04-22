Search for escaped inmate in Macon County underway

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, Nakelon Vason, 22, escaped from the Amerson Detention Center. (Source: Macon County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | April 22, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated April 22 at 4:54 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A search is underway for an escaped inmate in Macon County.

According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, Nakelon Vason, 22, escaped Thursday from the Macon County Detention Facility. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Brunson said Vason was in jail on a discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling charge.

Anyone who sees Vason is asked to contact the Macon County Sheriff’s office at (334) 724-0669.

