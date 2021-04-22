Strong storms possible Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry and quiet weather will close out the workweek, but a potent storm system will put an end to our quiet stretch by Friday night...
Another cool night is ahead tonight, but it won’t be as cold as it was last night. Expect lows Friday morning to be in the mid 40s under partly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer in the middle 70s. Skies will feature more clouds than sun across Central Alabama. Then, all eyes turn to our next system...
A high chance of rain and thunderstorms exists Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible as two separate rounds of rain impact us...
The first wave of rain will pass through very late Friday night into Saturday morning. This will come in the form of a line of storms that will move from west to east. This line will possess the ability to produce damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, large hail and a spin-up tornado or two.
The second round of storms is more conditional and not quite as widespread. Once the first round of storms comes to an end late Saturday morning, temperatures should rise into the upper 70s with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine. As a result, the ingredients needed for additional thunderstorm development will be present for the afternoon hours.
Not everyone will see the afternoon activity, but the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms is there for the entire region. These storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail if they get intense enough.
All rain ends early Saturday evening, giving way to a beautiful second half of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s with lower humidity.
A good amount of sunshine will stick around for Monday, with some clouds mixed in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temps will be warmer in the low 80s Monday and mid-80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.