Action plan coming together to make Selma High School safer

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday was another major brainstorming session at Selma High School to deal with the aftermath of the shots fired inside the school three weeks ago.
The “home of the Saints” became home to a high-profile meeting Friday that included the head of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the state public school superintendent.
“We are serious,” said Selma City School Superintendent Avis Williams.
Williams says this is an ongoing discussion with the major players in school safety. The goal is to make Selma High School more secure and safer after the shots were fired near the cafeteria three weeks ago.
“And we’re going to work hard and do everything that we need to do to ensure that that’s the case,” said Williams.
There were no injuries in the incident. The court set the bonds for the two teens, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, at a quarter-million dollars each.
“I am really excited that this effort is focusing on being proactive,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins.
Part of the plan that came out of Friday’s session deals with additional training for school personnel.
“We have an instructor that teaches the run-hide-fight program to teachers and to civilians,” said ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor.
And the Alabama Department of Education plans to come through in a very big way to the tune of $250,000.
“We’ve already identified some things that need to be done, like doors and windows and the campus, to make it not just appear to be safer but to be a safer place,” said state Superintendent Eric Mackey.
School leaders say they have a better idea how the 15-year-old allegedly got the gun inside. They declined to elaborate.
They say the primary assignment is to make sure this never happens again with four months to get a plan in place, four months before the start of a new school year.
The shooting in early April happened during the very week students returned from virtual learning. Selma High School students remain in virtual learning mode for now.
