Annual Elmore County Food Pantry fundraiser set for Saturday

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s that time of year again for the Elmore County Food Pantry in Wetumpka.
The third annual volunteer fundraiser will be held inside the food pantry beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday. This includes the yard sale, silent auction and door prizes. Because of the bad weather on the way, the bike and car show will be rescheduled later this year.
The Elmore County Food Pantry helps some 600 families per month with food.
The fundraiser raised around $4,700 last year.
The pantry is located at 515 West Boundary St. in Wetumpka.
