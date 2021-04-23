Freewill Missionary Baptist Church holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The Freewill Missionary Baptist Church is teaming up with Community Medical Services to offer COVID-19 vaccines. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 23, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 1:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Freewill Missionary Baptist Church is teaming up with Community Medical Services to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Freewill is holding a drive-thru and walk-up vaccination clinic Friday and Saturday. A total of 1,000 vaccines will be available to those 16 and older. As of Friday afternoon, only a few vaccines have been administered, according to the church.

The clinic will be held:

  • Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The church said no appointment or registration is required.

According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, over 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Over 1 million people in Alabama have completed the vaccine series.

