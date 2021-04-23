Freewill Missionary Baptist Church holding COVID-19 vaccination clinic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Freewill Missionary Baptist Church is teaming up with Community Medical Services to offer COVID-19 vaccines.
Freewill is holding a drive-thru and walk-up vaccination clinic Friday and Saturday. A total of 1,000 vaccines will be available to those 16 and older. As of Friday afternoon, only a few vaccines have been administered, according to the church.
The clinic will be held:
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The church said no appointment or registration is required.
According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, over 2.3 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered. Over 1 million people in Alabama have completed the vaccine series.
