Gov. Ivey to attend west Montgomery nonprofit’s ribbon cutting ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Friday morning for the Strong Foundation, a new nonprofit with the aim of finding ways to support the Montgomery community.
Gov. Kay Ivey will be among those taking part in the ceremony starting at 11 a.m.
The property where the nonprofit will be located was purchased in 2018 by Strong Tower at Washington Park, a west Montgomery church that wants to revitalize the community center.
[WATCH LIVE: WSFA 12 News will carry this ribbon cutting ceremony live at 11 a.m.]
Ivey’s office said Strong Foundation and Strong Tower will work together to help the community in areas such as sports leagues, tutoring, summer enrichment programs, financial literacy and even medical services.
The Strong Foundation Community Center is located on Boys Club Road and was previously the site of the William Kid Franklin Boys and Girls Club.
