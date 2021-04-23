Joy to Life Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Walk of Life takes different approach

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The Joy to Life Foundation’s annual Walk of Life celebrates its 20th anniversary this weekend with some major changes for 2021. Organizers say the walk has been “reimagined”.
This year, you can do the Walk of Life “your way”. Traditionally, downtown Montgomery turns pink for the weekend as hundreds of people gather and walk a course around some of the city’s most loved landmarks. This weekend, participants have options - to walk a new course, to hold a team walk somewhere else, or to do any other activity you love!
The 2021 Walk of Life was originally planned to be a 2-day event with walks on Saturday and Sunday. Because of the weather expected Saturday, that day’s events have been cancelled, but Sunday is still a go!
Learn more, and sign up to participate, at: http://jtl.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1141&pg=entry
If you’ve already registered, packet pick up is Friday afternoon afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium, 3-6 p.m. It’s a drive-through event, so you don’t even get out of your car.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.