Man’s body found on street in front of Alabama Capitol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a death investigation after finding a man’s body early Friday morning in front of the Alabama State Capitol.
Police responded to the 600 block of historic Dexter Avenue around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a person down.
When arrived at the scene just in front of the Capitol, MPD and Fire Medics found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police have not released the man’s name or a possible cause of death at this time.
A flatbed truck was brought in to remove a black muscle car from the scene, though no details on its connection to the case were clear.
An investigation is ongoing.
