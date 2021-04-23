Opelika man missing since April 15 sought by police

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a week.
Nicholas Jones, 28, of Opelika, was last seen on April 15 in the 2200 block of 3rd Avenue.
He was last seen wearing an orange African dashiki shirt, jeans and tennis shoes and was driving a red 2017 Mazda MX3.
Police believe Jones was last on Chambers County Road 94 and could possibly be heading to Florida or California.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.
