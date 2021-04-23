Prattville police searching for man missing since January

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials are asking for help locating a man that has been missing since January.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said the Prattville Police Department has been working on a missing persons case on 18-year-old Brady Evan Galloway since Jan. 30.
On Jan. 27, Galloway left his home and did not return, according to CrimeStoppers. He was last seen wearing a McDonalds work uniform and a black jacket with neon lettering on a gray bicycle with neon green brakes. His direction of travel was unknown.
Officials said Galloway has no known conditions that would make him a danger to himself or others. However, his friends and family have not heard from him since January.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Galloway is asked to call Prattville police at 334-595-0208 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. You can also use CrimeStoppers toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
