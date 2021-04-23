Runoff election will determine Montgomery City Council District 3 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two women are vying for the District 3 Montgomery City Council seat, and a special runoff election on April 27 will determine who gets to hold the position.
Marche Johnson will face Adrienne Larkin, the wife of former District 3 City Council member Tracy Larkin who passed away in January. The late councilmen served District 3 for 17 years.
Seven candidates ran for the seat in a special election in March, but the vote ended in a runoff. Johnson secured 39% of the vote and Larkin secured 26%. A runoff was called because neither got 50% of the vote.
Johnson ran for the District 3 seat against Tracy Larkin back in 2019, but lost by 6 votes.
“I decided to give it one more shot,” Johnson said. “I believe in this city, and I believe that we can move forward with the right person in office advocating for our rights and the things we need to prosper in District 3. And I believe I’m the right person for that.”
For Larkin, this will be her first time running for office.
“As Adrienne Larkin, as his (Tracy Larkin’s) wife, I want to finish what my husband wanted to finish,” Larkin said. “So, that is why I decided to run.”
Both women have continued to campaign in the community and share their messages.
Johnson’s campaign focuses on advocating for community, empowerment, and transparency. Johnson grew up in District 3 and was born and raised in the neighborhoods Trenholm Court and Sheridan Heights.
“I’m bringing a different skillset to the table,” Johnson said. “I’m bringing something unique. Not only am I a mother of children growing in our area, I’m a combat veteran, so I hold skills and abilities that are unprecedented especially in these times. My adaptability and experience can take us to new heights.”
Larkin was also born and raised in Montgomery and is a longtime resident of District 3. She said her goal is to continue the legacy of her husband and finish the work he started.
“I am so thankful to all of the citizens, all of the residents of District 3, who have given him (Tracy Larkin) so much love and joy. It’s now my time to give back and do for them, and that’s what I plan on doing if god blesses me to win this seat,” Larkin said.
The runoff election will be held on Tuesday, April 27. Below is a list of polling locations for District 3 residents.
• Sheridan Heights Community Center (3A), 3501 Faro Drive
• New Town Community Center (3B), 1765 N. Decatur Street
• King Hill Community Center (3C), 814 Claremont Avenue
• Day Street Baptist Church (3D), 861 Day Street
• Houston Hills Community Center (3E), 207 Hall Street
• Alabama State University Acadome (3F), 1595 Robert C. Hatch Drive
There will be another special election soon for the District 1 City Council seat following the death of late councilmen Richard Bollinger. Bollinger passed amid a battle with cancer in March. It is unclear at this time when that election will be.
