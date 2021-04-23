10th annual Bo Bikes Bama event set for Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s native son, Bo Jackson, is back for another bike ride in the 10th Annual Bo Bikes Bama event, though 2021 will look a little different that in years past due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main event happens Saturday, but not before he met up with some VIPs Friday to cycle around the Auburn/Opelika area.
Through Bo Bikes Bama’s partner platform Zwift, a global community with group rides and community races for all levels, cyclists will choose their own routes for Saturday.
Those routes may take them through their neighborhoods, nearby parks or other trails, but they’ll continue bring awareness to the cause.
“I’ve always said that I am my brothers’ and sisters’ keeper,” Jackson explained in a video to his supporters. “In 2021, that means we will have to ride together – but apart. Even though we won’t be riding side-by-side, we can still make a big impact as one Bo Bikes Bama family.”
Bo started the event to help Alabama recover from the devastating tornadoes back in 2011.
