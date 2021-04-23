VOCAL holds candlelight vigil to remember those lost to violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Supporting victims, building trust and engaging communities. It’s the message for this year’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
On Tuesday, Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) remembered lives taken by violence at a candlelight vigil on the steps of the Alabama attorney general’s office.
Families say events like this represent that their loved ones will never be forgotten, but the pain of losing them never goes away.
Kenyatta Kendrick was 7 when she was murdered in 2011. Her family says she was their angel.
“I miss her. I love her, but I go day by day trying to deal with it. She was my firstborn, my everything,” mother Kendra Kendrick said.
State Attorney General Steve Marshall says everyone must do their part in standing up and speaking out in their community. If not, the violence will increase.
“Law enforcement needs our partnership,” Marshall said. “We need to find ways to be able to serve alongside them, to be able to share with them when we see suspicious behavior and when we see evidence of crimes occurring.”
The state attorney general’s office says if you or a family member needs assistance you can contact the office of victim assistance at 1-800-626-7676.
