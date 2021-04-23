2 waves of strong to severe storms possible Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry and quiet weather will close out the workweek, but a potent storm system will put an end to our quiet stretch tonight by bringing rain, thunderstorms and a severe weather threat... until then, enjoy today’s dry weather. It won’t be sunny, but it will be quiet with a few breaks in the clouds. Highs will be a touch warmer than where we’ve been as they head for the middle 70s.
Then comes our high chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow. Due to the dynamics of the system, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible for all of Central Alabama as well.
The first wave of rain and thunderstorms will pass through tonight into Saturday morning. This will come in the form of a line/batch of storms that will move from west to east. This will possess the ability to produce damaging wind gusts up to 60mph, hail and a couple of brief tornadoes.
Those with the highest severe threat with this round will be along and south of U.S. 80 generally speaking.
The second round of storms is more conditional and may not be quite as widespread. Once the first round of storms comes to an end later Saturday morning, temperatures should rise into the upper 70s with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine. As a result of this, the ingredients needed for additional thunderstorm development will be present for the afternoon hours.
But we will be missing a couple of small things on the severe weather checklist that would otherwise make the afternoon an evening threat even more concerning.
That means the severe threat and overall coverage of thunderstorms may be somewhat limited. That doesn’t mean we won’t see storms and severe weather, but it will probably be a situation where not everyone sees it. This activity during the afternoon and early evening hours will be more scattered (60-70%) in nature.
Any storms that do develop, though, will be capable of damaging wind gusts, large hail and perhaps a tornado. The main risk with this activity may end up being large to very large hail due to a very impressive thermodynamic environment coupled with cold air aloft.
All rain ends Saturday evening, giving way to a beautiful second half of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s with low humidity. A good amount of sunshine will stick around for Monday, with some clouds mixed in for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wednesday night through Thursday night features a chance of showers and some thunderstorms. It will not rain that entire time, but due to model disagreement at this juncture we are issuing a 40% chance of rain during that window.
Severe weather is not expected, but we will watch it since we’re in the heart of our severe weather season in Alabama.
Temperatures will be warmer in the 80s Monday through Thursday. Middle to perhaps upper 80s are even in the cards for Tuesday and Wednesday!
