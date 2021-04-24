Dry and calm stretch of weather now underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very active severe weather day Saturday, a well-deserved, calm Sunday is in store. Drier, more comfortable air has surged into the state behind Saturday’s storms. Sunday afternoon will be bright, beautiful and comfortably warm with highs in the middle and upper 70s.
Warm, dry weather headlines the first half of next week. Sunshine will carry temperatures into the low and mid 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with no appreciable risk of rain.
Our next storm system will arrive sometime late next week, bringing a resurgence of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Again, its late April, so we will watch the data diligently and be on the lookout for any severe weather setup. For now, its simply too early to have a strong inclination in either direction. So, stay tuned.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.