1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 in Macon County Saturday morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
ALEA said the wreck happen just after 7:30 a.m. five miles south of Auburn when the driver of 2005 Honda Accord went off the road and hit a tree.
The driver, an 18-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA said.
ALEA did not release the name of the driver.
No further information could be released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate the crash.
