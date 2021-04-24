Scattered storms today with severe potential

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The severe threat with the morning round of storms has ended as of 9:30am. Heavy rain continues in far southeastern Alabama, but that’s all that’s left of the morning round of rain and storms.
Additional storms have already developed this morning west of I-65. That trend will continue this morning and afternoon in all likelihood. Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will be possible at any point across the region as a cold front approaches from the west.
Any of the storms that develop could become strong to severe with the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, hail to the size of quarters, heavy rain, and lightning. A brief tornado or two is not totally out of the realm of possibilities, but that threat is very low.
Based on the latest data this morning, we’ve maintained a level 2-of-4 “Low Risk” for the entire viewing area. However, the risk is a bit lower than previously thought due to this morning’s rain, a lack of warming, clouds, drier air in the upper levels, and low instability. That doesn’t mean we won’t have severe storms, but it means the coverage and intensity is expected to be lower.
Those with the highest chance of seeing the strongest of storms today include the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bullock, Butler, Coffee, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Dale, Escambia, Elmore, Geneva, Henry, Houston, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Russell, and Wilcox.
All rain and thunderstorm activity ends by 8-9pm this evening, giving way to a beautiful second half of the weekend. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low humidity. All sunshine is in the forecast for Monday as well, with some clouds mixed in for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
Thursday through Saturday features a chance of showers and some thunderstorms. It will not rain that entire time, but due to model disagreement and muddled details at this point, we are issuing a 40% chance of rain during that entire window.
Severe weather is not expected, but we will watch it since we’re in the heart of our severe weather season in Alabama.
In terms of temperatures, it will be warmer in the 80s Monday through Thursday. Middle to perhaps upper 80s are even in the cards for Tuesday and Wednesday! It gets cooler again for Friday and Saturday behind a likely cold front.
