Montgomery City Council District 3 runoff election will make history

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, residents of District 3 will elect a new district council member in a runoff election.
Marche Johnson will face Adrienne Larkin, the wife of former District 3 City Council member Tracy Larkin, who passed away in January. The late councilmen served District 3 for 17 years.
In the process, the District 3 election will make history by placing another African American female on the council, having two serve at the same time.
Councilwoman Audrey Graham says this shows Montgomery is moving in the right direction.
“All of this is coming at the right time, which says as a black person as a minority in the United States, I do have a right and my voice is finally being heard, so I think its perfect timing for all of this,” Graham says.
Alabama State student Jessica Knox says it gives her hope that she can one day accomplish her goal of becoming mayor of Montgomery.
Currently, she is being mentored by Graham to help her prepare for that opportunity in the future.
“Growing up here wasn’t a lot of people that looked like me so now that it’s 2021 and I’m shadowing one of them but it’s another one coming as well that is truly amazing,” Knox said.
There will be another special election soon for the District 1 City Council seat following the death of late councilmen Richard Bollinger. Bollinger passed amid a battle with cancer in March. It is unclear at this time when that election will be.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.