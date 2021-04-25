Montgomery residents react to Derek Chauvin verdict

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Derek Chauvin trial concluded earlier this week after three weeks, with the verdict being guilty of three separate charges.
A jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
Spiritual leaders in Montgomery said even though Chauvin was found guilty, the work does not stop, but continues starting with having a conversation around policing and violence.
“One entity by itself cannot do it. It’s going to take the community. It’s going to take the church, and it’s going to take the government,” Big Roxanna Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Henry Davis said.
“We have to be more conscious of the fact to not react but be proactive,” said Pastor John Hillary of Love and Peace Church Baptist.
“The thing that I believe is so important right now is reconciliation in the home, and reconciliation in our hearts and minds,” Pastor Jamaal Browder of North Star Missionary said.
They say these conversations must continue to happen within the community if not then we will see the same results.
Local activist Sheyanne Webb Christburg says it important that young people use their voices as well. First by educating themselves on these issues, but also, leadership training has to be provided for them.
“We need to really come together as mentors and extend our reach in reaching these young people who are somewhat in different situations from other youth,” Christburg said.
Christburg said it is important to keep moving.
“We still have a long way to go,” she said
Sentencing for Chauvin is expected to be June 16, according to court records.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.