New tech repair shop helps Montgomery stay connected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded all of us about the importance of maintaining our health, but with our newfound reliance on technology, it has also stressed the importance behind the health of our electronic devices.
Thanks to a new business in Montgomery, our devices can be kept in working order.
Tech Repair Depot, located at 4067 Atlanta Highway, is a new mobile and computer repair shop. The store fixes broken phones, tablets, computers, game consoles and much more. They also offer a free, expert diagnostic service that will locate the issue with your device and plan a solution to fix it.
Owner and founder Destyne Bazemore, 23, has been tinkering with technology for many years and opened the business out of the love of deconstructing, repairing and reconstructing electronics.
“I’ve been doing this professionally for about three years now,” Bazemore said. “But before, I was just taking apart old computers that we would find at home or taking apart things that I probably shouldn’t have been as a kid.”
Bazemore said he opened the shop in late November 2020, right in the midst of the pandemic, which made for a challenging start.
“It was a struggle,” Bazemore said. “It was difficult to break into the holiday season, let alone try and open a business during what was a terrible time for the world.”
Nonetheless, through support from the community, and the inherent need for device repair during the pandemic, Bazemore has been able to keep his business alive and help people keep in touch.
“Not only are we on our phones, but a lot of places were on Zoom calls like on their computers, a lot of students were at home, so more and more people were just on more and more electronic devices so they just needed someone to bring it to whenever they had problems and so we were able to become that person for the area,” Bazemore said.
What’s ironic is that Bazemore said the need for a tech repair businesses amid the pandemic was not something he really considered when he opened in November.
“It just happened to work out,” Bazemore said. “But overall, it’s been a good thing. It’s going to have it’s challenges, like opening any business, but it’s been a good thing and I wouldn’t trade my situation for the world.”
The choice to open the business at all, Bazemore said, was a gamble he was willing to take.
“I had to make a decision. I could either do this and follow my dreams and my goals or do something else and I just decided this was what I wanted to do and this is where I felt like I needed to be and so it just kind of was a leap of faith and I just jumped out there and just did it.”
Bazemore said starting up a business on his own, and finding success, is something he hopes will inspire other young entrepreneurs in the community.
“It’s felt great to be able to give back to the community. Not only just providing this service, but also being what I feel like is a positive influence on people of younger ages, and that’s what I really wanted to try and do is inspire other people to be able to follow their dreams if they want to do something regardless of the situation of the world.”
