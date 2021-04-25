Sunny and calm next few days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A beautiful Sunday is underway! Drier air that surged into the state behind yesterday’s storms, leaving us with a bright and comfortably warm day. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.
Warm, dry weather headlines the first half of the coming workweek. Sunshine will carry temperatures into the low 80s tomorrow, then the middle 80s are back Tuesday through Thursday.
Rain chances don’t return until Thursday, and even then, they’re low. We’ll cap rain chances at 20% for Thursday, then bring back the chance for scattered rain Friday and Saturday. There’s a lot of uncertainty when it comes end of week and weekend rain chances thanks to a large amount of model discrepancy, but those should come together by the middle of the week. Stay tuned!
