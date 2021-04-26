Alabama won’t lose any seats in Congress after 2020 census

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will not lose any seats in Congress following the 2020 census, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The state was widely expected to lose at least one congressional seat, which would have reduced the state’s representatives to six. It would have also resulted in a loss of Electoral College power, dropping from nine to eight electors.
Alabama has held steady at seven congressional districts since the 1970 Census was finalized.
“This data reveals what we’ve known all along,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “Alabama is a great state to call home, and many are choosing to do so. I am extremely pleased that we will keep all seven of our current seats in the U.S. House to provide valued and needed voices to advocate for our state and our people for the next 10 years. Our success in the census was certainly a group effort across the entire state, and I offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone who played a part.”
The Census Bureau announced that the nation’s population following the 2020 count at 331,449,281, a rate of 7.4% growth since the 2010 census. That’s the nation’s second slowest rate of growth in U.S. history.
The U.S. House has 435 seats, which are apportioned to the states based on their population sizes.
Following the 2020 census, California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia will lose one House seat.
Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will gain one House seat while Texas will gain two.
