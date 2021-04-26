3 charged in Montgomery in separate domestic violence incidents

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people are facing several domestic violence-related charges after separate incidents in Montgomery.
According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, Victoria Smith, 52 is charged with domestic violence second-degree and second-degree assault. De’Jarvis Walker, 21 is charged with domestic violence first and third degree and burglary first degree. Connie Knox, 26, is charged with domestic first degree and assault first degree.
Coleman said Smith’s charges are related to an incident that took place Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Jeff Davis Avenue. Walker’s charges are related to an incident that happened around noon Sunday in the 4300 block of Woodley Square West. Knox was charged after an incident in the 5600 block of Calmar Drive around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
All three were identified as suspects in the separate incidents and taken into custody. They have each been placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.