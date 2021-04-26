Gov. Ivey: Multiple counties in Ala. approved for Individual Assistance from FEMA following March 25 tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey announced Monday that certain counties in Alabama have been approved for Individual Assistance (IA) from FEMA. Counties qualifying for IA include: Bibb, Calhoun, Clay, Hale, Jefferson, Perry, Randolph and Shelby.
“Alabama knows all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have, but we always rebuild back stronger. I saw firsthand some of the damage from the March 25 tornadoes and after the local assessment came in, I sent a request to the president and FEMA so that we could get the deserved additional aid for our people. We have been working diligently to get this done, and I am pleased that Alabama will see additional help. I encourage individuals in these eligible counties to take advantage of this assistance offered by the federal government,” said Ivey.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey got a firsthand look at the destruction from last week’s tornadoes which hit Alabama. The Governor saw the damage and spoke with those who lost family members and homes.
Governor Ivey’s first stop was at a mobile home park outside of Ohatchee that was destroyed and where three family members were killed.
“I lost a sister, my brother-in-law, a niece. We got two in the hospital right now,” Kalvin Bowers said.
Bowers is talking about Willie Harris, Barbara Harris, and Ebonique Harris. Bowers says the remaining family is searching for a new place to stay.
After that, the governor went to Hale County to see the damage there. She spoke with a 76-year-old man who survived.
“This is true devastation. Mother nature is a strong, powerful situation. Y’all are lucky to be alive,” Ivey said.
Ivey’s final stop was at Eagle Point where she met with a couple in their eighties who were buried inside their home. They had to be dug out of the rubble.
“This is nothing. We can rebuild and replace, but our lives we can’t,” Mary Rose DeArman said.
Governor Ivey said the state was lucky not to see more deaths. Some areas, she believes, need to have more storm shelters.
“Build some storm shelters. I would plead with all of you - touch base with all of your community based groups and share the need with them. Y’all get together and start digging some dirt,” Ivey said.
Damage assessments are still ongoing. It remains to be seen if Alabama will have enough damage to get assistance, but that is not stopping a lot of folks. They are doing their best to repair, to rebuild, and put their lives back together again after so much destruction.
