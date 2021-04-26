Gov. Ivey: Multiple counties in Ala. approved for Individual Assistance from FEMA following March 25 tornadoes

“Alabama knows all too well the devastating effects severe weather can have, but we always rebuild back stronger. I saw firsthand some of the damage from the March 25 tornadoes and after the local assessment came in, I sent a request to the president and FEMA so that we could get the deserved additional aid for our people. We have been working diligently to get this done, and I am pleased that Alabama will see additional help. I encourage individuals in these eligible counties to take advantage of this assistance offered by the federal government,” said Ivey.