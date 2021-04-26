Montgomery woman crowned Mrs. Alabama United States 2021

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman will represent the state of Alabama at the Mrs. United States pageant in October following her big win as Mrs. Alabama United States over the weekend.
Lily Nizam is a physician assistant certified at Alabama Surgical Arts. She studied at Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Services.
Founded in 1986, the Mrs. United States pageant celebrates married women from across the country who are united by their service to family and community.
Nizam says she has been preparing for the pageant over the last few months and was excited to win the Alabama title.
“I was super excited but it was really, really a tough competition with all the different talented women on stage. But I was so excited when they called my name. And I’m just so blessed to be able to have this opportunity to be our new 2021 queen,” Nizam said.
She is married to Alabama Surgical Arts’ Sami Nizam.
