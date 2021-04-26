Much warmer this week

Highs well into the 80s with milder nights

By Tyler Sebree | April 26, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 5:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If 80s are your thing, you’re going to enjoy this week. We’re heading for the 80s each day through Thursday with dry, calm conditions to boot!

Highs head for the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies today.
Today kicks off the warmer week with ample sunshine and highs in the lower 80s with low humidity. Some harmless wispy cirrus clouds will stroll across the sky, but that’s it for any cloud cover.

Then it’s mid-80s -- perhaps a few locations hitting the upper 80s -- for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday under partly cloudy skies. Thursday could wind up being mostly cloudy as a system begins to edge closer from the west.

Temps head for the mid-80s by Tuesday with conditions remaining dry.
Forecast models continue to disagree on what happens Thursday night through Saturday, but rain showers and scattered thunderstorms are most certainly possible during this period. They may even be likely for at least a portion of that period depending on how things come together.

It doesn’t look like a washout as of now, but we can’t rule out at least a chance of rain and a few storms between Thursday night and Saturday evening based on the model disagreement.

Rain and storms are possible to end the week.
Friday into Friday night does look like the wettest time, but that is subject to change as we get closer. The good news is that despite a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, the severe risk looks very low at this point.

With the chance for rain and enhanced cloudiness, high temperatures will fall back into the 70s before rising back into the 80s by Sunday.

Rain and a few storms are expected Friday.
