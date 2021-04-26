Reward offered in February Montgomery murder case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A $1,000 reward is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest in a February Montgomery murder case, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
Police and fire medics responded to the 3900 block of Norman Bridge Road on Feb. 26 where they found the body of Mickey Lassic.
Now, investigators are asking the public for help identifying an unknown person who was seen on video walking with a dog in the area within close proximity to where Lassic was killed.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, call Montgomery police at 334-625-2832 and refer to case no. 2021-00042621.
You can also call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
