Woman, child injured in Montgomery shooting Monday
By WSFA Staff | April 26, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT - Updated April 26 at 9:04 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman and a child were injured in a shooting Monday in Montgomery, according to police.

Capt. Saba Coleman says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5000 block of Yellow Pine Drive. At the scene, officers and medics found a woman who had non-life-threatening injuries and a female child with life-threatening injuries.

Coleman says both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

No other information was available for release.

Editor’s Note: Montgomery police previously said the child was a male but has since corrected this information to indicate the child is a female.

