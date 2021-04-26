Woman, child injured in Montgomery shooting Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman and a child were injured in a shooting Monday in Montgomery, according to police.
Capt. Saba Coleman says the shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5000 block of Yellow Pine Drive. At the scene, officers and medics found a woman who had non-life-threatening injuries and a female child with life-threatening injuries.
Coleman says both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated.
No other information was available for release.
Editor’s Note: Montgomery police previously said the child was a male but has since corrected this information to indicate the child is a female.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.