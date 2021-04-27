Alabama state trooper charged with sex crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says a state trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been arrested.
Capt. Saba Coleman said trooper Christopher Bauer, 41, was placed on mandatory leave after the Montgomery Police Department initiated an investigation.
Coleman said Bauer is now charged with first-degree sodomy, incest and sexual abuse of a child less than 12. He was booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $105,000 bond.
No additional information was released Tuesday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
