April 27, 2011 Remembered: 1 family, 1 storm, 4 stories

“Dad was like ‘nope, I’m going to stay right here,’” says Katie. “I said, ‘where are you going to sleep?’ And he was like, ‘I’m just going to rest in the truck,’ and I want him with me. Since I couldn’t get to her, I wanted him. But he was just so adamant of ‘I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving your mother.’” Phillip spent the night in his truck at the blockage. “You’re not going to leave, you can’t, until you see or touch,” he said. “There were a lot of people who did not and could not after that evening, so it was very important.”