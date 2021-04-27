April 27, 2011 Remembered: 1 family, 1 storm, 4 stories

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - April 27, 2011, is considered one of the largest super-tornado outbreaks in Central Alabama history. 253 were killed in the state that day, and at least 1,998 were injured. But thousands more have stories from their experience that day.
A study from the University of Alabama Center for Business and Economic Research reports nearly 14,000 homes were either destroyed or declared uninhabitable due to the outbreak. One of those homes taking damage was Phillip and Pam Russell in Pleasant Grove, part of Jefferson County.
“I knew there was a storm coming,” says Pam. “I ran a few errands, got home before 2 p.m., and was watching TV.” The long-time teacher was home from school after taking a personal day. Her husband, Phillip, was working in nearby Fairfield.
The first wave of storms passed with the Russells safe. By the second wave, the closest thing to damage suffered was the loss of power, until a call from their son in south Alabama. The power cut on just before the phone call, giving Pam a chance to go to their room with the family computer. As it powered on, Pam says she started feeling something was off.
“I could hear things popping,” Pam says. “I said you know there could be trees popping, and I don’t know, I guess it’s the Lord just said go, and I just jumped up and ran down the hall.”
Pam ran the length of the home to get to the door leading to her safe place—a downstairs room connected to the garage.
“I tried to open the door, but it had already jammed and wouldn’t open,” she remembers. “Just standing back and looking around at everything around me, it was just… it’s like a dream, and this isn’t real.” She continues, “Just things swirling around, the windows had burst out, and it was just chaos. And then something hit me in the head, not really bad but enough to get my attention, and I thought I need to get down. So, I got down beside the door and just prayed, and the Lord just took care of me.”
Just seven miles away, Phillip was in a bunker at work.
“You could hear it—it’s exactly like a locomotive going over your head for us because we were underground,” he recalls.
Phillip would be in that bunker for a few hours, unable to get information about what was happening above.
Their daughter, Katie Pounds, was working in the city next door to Hueytown. She stayed safe as the storm moved just miles away. That’s when she got a call from her brother, who had been on the phone with their mother as the storm hit the house.
“I said, ‘okay, let me call her, see if she’s okay,’” Katie says. “I called her, and she said something like ‘we got hit by a tornado. Come get me, and I said, ‘here I come.’”
Katie would try calling her mother again with no success; Pam had turned her phone off to conserve battery. She tried her father, who couldn’t get a signal in the bunker. And she tried her husband, who was at work in Hoover.
Lee Pounds’ experience for the day up to that point was pleasant. The weather was mild and clear. It wasn’t until a co-worker told him about the tornado that hit Tuscaloosa, then heading to Hueytown, that he realized something could be wrong.
“I grabbed my phone, and I looked, and I had four missed calls and a bunch on voicemails,” says Lee. “I checked the voicemail, and all I could hear was her crying, and I thought ‘something really bad is happening.’”
Lee and Katie, a newlywed couple married for just five months at this point, finally made contact on the phone as Lee reached Pleasant Grove Park, where he was forced to park.
“I was able to get her on the phone, immediate relief because I was worried,” says Lee. “But in the conversation, she said, ‘I’ve got to get my mom.’ And you know when you marry into a family, you don’t think about the relationships that you build, but it was kind of like my mom too.”
Katie had already gotten to Hill’s Foodland, just two miles from her mother and the home she had spent the better part of 11 years in before many emergency vehicles arrived. Lee made the walk to the grocery store to meet her. The two could not walk any closer to the house, stopped by the number of trees, power lines, and debris blocking their paths.
“I started hearing yelling, and I looked down, and they’re pulling people out,” says Lee. “They had put an older, elderly woman on her front door—that’s the only thing they could get her out with. There was a huge tree in the way, and so they were asking for people to help pass her over, so I ran down and helped carry her and put her in the bed of a pickup truck.”
The tornado hit late that afternoon. It was early that evening when Phillip was able to leave the bunker.
“A good friend of mine yelled at me, I went to the office, and he called on the phone, and he said Pleasant Grove is destroyed,” Phillip says. “I didn’t ask questions. I put the phone down and immediately was thinking of the family.”
Phillip was finally able to call his family. He spoke to Katie, who had gone hours not knowing if her father was okay or even alive. “I remember he called me and just the sound of his voice,” Katie says. “I didn’t know how tense I was, but it was just a relief, and I could not make words. I just kept crying, and I just gave the phone to Lee, and I was just like… just to hear him, to know he’s okay.”
Phillip was able to learn his wife of nearly 30 years at the time was okay, but he couldn’t get to her. That drive from work to home that takes less than 15 minutes, one he’s made thousands of times, suddenly turned to the longest trek of his life.
Phillip would be stopped at a barricade even deeper into Pleasant Grove from where Katie or Lee had been stopped—emergency crews were putting barricades further away from the damage. Katie and Lee would meet Phillip in a parking lot about two miles further away from their goal, reunited for the first time since the tornado ripped through their home.
For Phillip, it wasn’t enough.
“They had the blockade up; would not let anyone in,” he says. “They said she was okay but wasn’t enough for me. Twice I was threatened to go to jail trying to sneak in, and they were very professional.”
Avoiding the arrest, he decided he wouldn’t drive any further away from his love, his high school sweetheart, his wife.
Realizing there was nothing more that could be done, Katie and Lee decided to go back to their apartment in Hoover. Phillip would not.
“Dad was like ‘nope, I’m going to stay right here,’” says Katie. “I said, ‘where are you going to sleep?’ And he was like, ‘I’m just going to rest in the truck,’ and I want him with me. Since I couldn’t get to her, I wanted him. But he was just so adamant of ‘I’m not leaving. I’m not leaving your mother.’” Phillip spent the night in his truck at the blockage. “You’re not going to leave, you can’t, until you see or touch,” he said. “There were a lot of people who did not and could not after that evening, so it was very important.”
For Pam, after the storm passed, she instantly got her first look at the damage. Most of the roof on her home was gone. The back deck as well. Debris in the home was tossed about. As Phillip would later put it, “the house was like a mixer had been placed in the house and everything’s destroyed.”
Pam gathered her purse and belongings before taking her first steps outside.
“It was just so shocking to see your neighbors, their homes just gone,” she remembers. “It was just so still outside. It was there was just such a stillness in the air, but you could hear people, you know, yelling to each other.”
Pam walked to a nearby home of a longtime family friend. Their home was damaged as well. That’s where she spent the night—on a couch as cold air blew through cracks left by the storm, and rain fell inside.
“You could hear people hollering, shouting, and then it would be quiet for a long time, then that would start up again,” she says.
Pam got what little sleep she could as the night went on. The next morning, she stood with survivors, talking about their experiences, talking about their neighborhood once full of trees, now looking like - as the Russells described it—a warzone. It was about the time Phillip joined others in being able to go beyond the barricades and get to what’s left of their home.
“When I saw her standing at another house, you take a deep breath, and you go… but you can’t get there fast enough,” says Phillip, one seeing his wife for the first time. “She couldn’t see me. I didn’t want to surprise her because there was debris everywhere. I didn’t want her running; I didn’t want her jumping or trying to get to me,” he recalls. “I just walked up behind her, and when she turned around, I had to catch her.”
“He came up right behind me, and it was great to see him again because you just you don’t know,” remembers Pam.
It was the same day the Pounds were able to get back and hug Pam.
“Just seeing them for the first time, it was… oh man,” remembers Katie. “It was such a precious moment to actually touch her.” She continues, “to know she’s okay but then to be able to hug and to bring her close. That’s my momma, you know.”
As the joy of seeing and hugging their loved one again hits, there’s also the realization of what’s left of your home. The living room where your family would laugh at old home movies or where you would spend Christmas mornings, unrecognizable. The dining room where you would have holiday and birthday meals along with china from your grandmother stored gently in the cabinet, tossed around. The kitchen table where you told and heard countless stories among loved ones, looking more like a scene from a movie.
“It didn’t look like home,” Katie remembers. “It was just crazy cause the mantle was all where the pictures were. They were all smashed.” She continues, “it was just really sad, but then you think of all the good memories that went along with that, that went with all that stuff.”
“I had been through that neighborhood so many times,” says Lee. “It’s something that’s so hard to put into word when the day before it was a well-developed, well-matured neighborhood full of growth and busy, and when you get there, it’s a mile wide of rubble.”
The Russells began to pick up the pieces of their lives in the months to follow, with the help of the Pounds family, their church and volunteers just looking to help. They decided not to rebuild. Before Christmas that year, the Russells had a new home, just in time for another Christmas morning with loved ones.
“You hear people say this statement—'you can replace things, but you can’t replace your family.’ It’s the truth,” says Phillip. “I didn’t care at that time about anything as long as everyone was okay. The things that were in the house meant nothing to me.”
Pam would ask why she was spared when dozens of others in that same tornado died and hundreds more across the southeast.
“I just thank God it was His plan to save our family, keeping us together.”
