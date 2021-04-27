Attempted murder suspect sought after Tallassee shooting

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help finding a man wanted for attempted murder.
Justin Paul Melton, 34, is wanted in connection to a Monday shooting in Tallassee. No other details about the shooting were immediately available, but law enforcement said the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Melton is 6′1″ and weighs approximately 170lbs. He has a tattoo on his inner right forearm of a “Crown” above the number “13 ½” and “Crazy” underneath the number.
Melton is said to have left the scene of the shooting in a maroon Infiniti driven by Candice Nicole Reynolds. She is wanted for questioning in reference to the shooting.
Anyone with information on this case should call the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
CrimeStoppers says a tip may lead to a cash reward of up to $5,000.
