Even warmer temps before our next system

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you liked Monday’s weather, you’re going to enjoy the next three days. It’s full steam ahead with the 80s and a good deal of sunshine through Thursday. We will be a solid 5-9 degrees above normal for late April.
It’s mid-80s -- perhaps a few locations hitting the upper 80s -- for today, tomorrow and Thursday under a generally partly cloudy sky. It’s possible that we will see mostly sunny skies at times, but for the most part it should be a mix of sun and clouds through Thursday.
The only period where that won’t be the case is Wednesday morning. There will be plenty of clouds to start the day Wednesday, but the afternoon will feature plenty of sunshine for all!
Forecast models then continue to disagree to an extent on what happens Thursday night through the upcoming weekend, but rain showers and scattered thunderstorms are most certainly possible during this period.
The day with the highest chance of rain and a few storms is Friday. No severe weather is expected, but Thursday late night and Friday should bring our best chance of any measurable rain to most of Central Alabama.
Saturday and Sunday are currently forecast to be mainly dry with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy. There is a very low 10% chance of rain for Saturday and 20% chance of rain for Sunday, but nothing more than a couple of random scattered showers is in the cards for the Friday night through Sunday night stretch.
With the chance for rain and enhanced cloudiness, high temperatures will fall back into the 70s for Friday and the upcoming weekend. But still, upper 70s with at least some sun isn’t a terrible weekend forecast.
The chance of showers and storms jumps back up a bit to start next week with highs in the 80s again.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.